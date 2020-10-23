Didn’t know 19 was a smaller number than 10: Chidambaram on BJP’s employment promise in Bihar

Chidambaram highlighted that after mocking the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over its promise to create 1 million jobs in the state, the NDA itself has promised to create 1.9 million jobs in Bihar. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing flak from opposition leaders after the launch of its 11-point manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram targeted the party over its promise to provide 1.9 million jobs if it comes to power in the state.

“After mocking the RJD for promising to create 10 lakh jobs, the NDA has promised to create 19 lakh jobs in Bihar if elected. I did not know that 19 was a smaller number than 10. I think I should go back to primary school,” Chidambaram, the former Union finance minister, said in a tweet.

The BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, state unit president Satish Sanjay Jaiswal and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav released its 11-point manifesto where it promised to create 1.9 million jobs across various sectors in Bihar if elected. “If we sum up, we will be creating jobs for 1.9 million people in the next five years,” Jaiswal had said on Thursday.

The manifesto also stated that 100,000 jobs will be provided in the healthcare sector which comprises recruitment of 10,000 doctors and 50,000 paramedics along with the establishment of a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

With reference to women’s empowerment, which has been an important issue in this assembly election, the BJP vowed to make 100 million women in the state self-dependent in the coming five years through the creation of self-help groups (SHGs).

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held in three phases from October 28. The second and the third phases will be held on November 3 and November 7 respectively and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.