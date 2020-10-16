‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday accused the Congress of playing dirty tricks to “divide” India before the Bihar elections, claiming its leader Rahul Gandhi praised Pakistan while another veteran P Chidambaram wanted article 370 back in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda expressed his anger in response to a tweet by former Union minister and senior Congress leader Chidambaram.

In a tweet Chidambaram had said that the Congress stood for the restoration of status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The central government must stop looking at the mainstream parties and the people of J&K as secessionist or anti-national,” Chidambaram said in a tweet.

“The Congress also resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. The arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of the Modi government of August 5,2019 must be rescinded,” he added.

Nadda responded to this tweet and accused Congress of playing tricks.

“Since Congress has no good governance agenda to talk about, they are back to their ‘Divide India’ dirty tricks before Bihar elections. Shri Rahul Gandhi praises Pakistan and Shri Chidambaram says Congress wants Article 370 to return. Shameful!” the BJP chief tweeted lashing at the Congress top guns.

In a tweet earlier today, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the centre over IMF’s projection that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, saying it was another “solid achievement” by the government.

Gandhi tagged a chart that showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 for Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India. The Indian economy, according to the chart, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the highest contraction among the countries mentioned.

“Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India,” he added.