‘Lalten yug’ in Bihar over, electricity is now in every house, says CM Nitish Kumar at poll rally

During a poll campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar beginning in the last week of October, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the “lalten yug” in the state has come to an end as he listed the work his government has done in the last five years.

“For 15 years people had the opportunity to work and what was the electricity consumption in the state? 700 megawatts. It’s 6,000 megawatts now. Electricity has reached every house in Bihar, the ‘lalten yug’ has come to an end. We made this Bihar,” the chief minister said during a rally in Vaishali.

Kumar, the Janata Dal(United) leader, said that his party delivered on their goal after coming to power in Bihar. “Forget about villages, even cities didn’t have proper electricity before we came to power. We made gradual improvements and decided to bring electricity to every house. We had set December 2018 as the deadline but we achieved the goal in November itself,” the Janata Dal (United) chief added.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(U) formed an agreement to contest the assembly elections in Bihar as equal partners, wherein the national party will be contesting on 121 seats out of a total of 243 seats and the chief minister’s party on 122.

Bihar is the first state in India going to elections during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The assembly elections in the state will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.