Follow Covid-19 guidelines and participate in festival of democracy, PM Modi urges Bihar voters

Polling for 71 constituencies in Bihar is underway. Second and third phase of election will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Bihar to follow Covid-19 guidelines while voting (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters of Bihar to participate in the first phase of Bihar assembly election while keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines.

“I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against #COVID19,” PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Polling for 71 constituencies in Bihar is underway. Second and third phase of election will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. Counting of votes will be done and results announced on November 10.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda also asked everyone to vote while taking precautions against Covid-19.



“I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against #COVID19,” he tweeted.

This election is the first in India after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March. The Election Commission of India issued guidelines for the safe conduct of the elections. A maximum of 1,000 voters will be allowed to vote from a polling booth and postal ballot facility will be provided for those aged above 80, or those afflicted with the coronavirus.

Electronic voting machines will be sanitised, polling personnel will have to wear masks and other protective gear and thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water will have to be made available by authorities.

