For Covid safe elections, EC holds meeting with 700 poll observers

The poll observers’ meeting where the EC said that all efforts must be made to ‘instill confidence in the voter to come to the polling station’. (Photo @SpokespersonECI)

The Election Commission of India on Monday held its first hybrid, that is virtual and in-person, meeting with over 700 general, police and expenditure observers across nearly 120 locations, to discuss the upcoming polls and bypolls. The meeting was attended by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar.

The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly, the first big state polls since the outbreak of coronavirus, will commence on October 28. Additionally, 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-election will also be held in November.

The commission has already issued guidelines to ensure Covid safety, the most recent being the decision to send booth-level-officers to the houses of elderly (over 80 years) and differently abled voters (PWD), to see if they would want to cast their vote via postal ballot.

In a statement issued regarding the observers’ meeting on Monday, the EC said Arora gave a perspective on the impact of Covid-19 on election schedules globally and the detailed deliberation and assessments done by the poll body before taking the decision to conduct elections in Bihar.

“He underscored the need to be extra careful as this election will be keenly watched by the world community as it is the largest election in the world to be held amid the pandemic. He reiterated the EC’s commitment to conduct an election that is free, fair, transparent, ethical and also Covid safe. He stated that the strength of a democracy rests in its primary stakeholder- the voter,” the statement added.

Arora also said that all efforts must be made to ‘instill confidence in the voter to come to the polling station on election day to cast her/his vote safely and freely’.

“Two Special Expenditure Observers have already been appointed by the Commission and if required other such Special Observers would also be appointed as the election process progresses,” the statement added.

The two special observers were appointed on Sunday, barely a day after the poll body visited Bihar and sacked its excise commissioner for ‘inadequate preparedness’. The special observers will keep watch on all monetary matters related to the polls, including distribution of incentives such as alcohol and cash for votes.

Commissioner Chandra advised officers to pro-actively redress complaints and ensure impartiality while discharging their duties, added the EC statement.

Another commissioner Kumar said the officers should always bear in mind they are the actual face of the EC on ground.

ECI secretary-general Umesh Sinha specifically briefed the officers on election planning, while deputy election commissioner Dharmendra Sharma spoke about the training process already conducted for the polling personnel. DEC Sudeep Jain highlighted EVM, VVPAT management and electoral roll issues, with his colleague Chandra Bhushan Kumar spoke about legal provisions, Model Code of Conduct issues specifically in Covid scenario for Bihar elections.

“DEC Ashish Kundra briefed the observers on the specific IT applications… each of the sessions laid emphasis on the extra dimension of Covid-safe election and the broad guidelines issued by the Commission,” the EC said.