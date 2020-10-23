Gave 15 years each to Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar, time for change: Mayawati

Mayawati said that Nitish Kumar failed miserably in helping the migrants come home and also failed in providing them livelihood after return. (PTI)

In a spirited attack on the NDA, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that the NDA government at the Centre and its allies in states were privatising the government establishment, stressing it was a big conspiracy to deny the benefits of reservation to Dalits and weaker sections.

The anti-Dalit laws were diluted, the BSP chief alleged, resulting in recent increase in atrocities on these poor people all over the country. The condition of the upper caste poor people was also miserable, she said, addressing her maiden election rally in Bihar at Bhabua.

Mayawati alleged that the Dalits, mahadalits, tribals and weaker sections in Bihar had also not got the proper benefit of reservation. The seats of their quota were still vacant in the state, she added.

Focusing on the suffering of migrant workers from the state, Mayawati said that opposition parties came into power riding on big slogans of eliminating poverty and atrocities after the Congress was ousted due to its anti-people policies. However, their tenure witnessed increase in poverty, unemployment, corruption, injustice and atrocities on Dalit and weaker sections in the state, she claimed.

Facing utter poverty and unemployment, people of the state had no option other than to migrate to other states and metropolitan cities in search of livelihood, she said.

Mayawati said that Nitish Kumar failed miserably in helping the migrants come home and also failed in providing them livelihood after return.

“You gave enough time of 15 years each to Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, how long will you try them? This is time to change and give one chance to your new alliance of BSP-RLSP. Upendra Kushwaha would be our chief minister and will fulfil all your wishes,” Mayawati said.

She called the people to not to fall prey to any conspiracy and temptation of the opponents and urged them to vote in favour of the BSP-RLSP alliance candidates on Bhabua, Chainpur, Mohania and Ramgarh seats in Kaimur district.

The RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha and senior BSP leader Om Prakash Pandey Munna also addressed the rally and sought votes for their alliance for making a poor friendly and prosperous Bihar.