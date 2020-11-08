Held under Covid shadow, battle for Bihar concludes

People queue to vote during third phase polling for Bihar Assembly Elections, at Mahuwa constituency in Vaishali district, Bihar. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Bihar recorded the highest provisional voter turnout in the ongoing assembly polls as an estimated 57.91% of the 23.5 million strong electorate voted in the third and final phase on Saturday for 78 seats spread across 15 districts.

The provisional turnout was 2.6 percentage points lower than 60.51% recorded in the last election in 2015, but officials said the figure was likely to rise. The first phase of polling on October 28 saw a voter turnout of 55.68% while 55.70% of the electorate voted in the second phase of the election on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10.

The final phase passed off largely peacefully despite security men having to open fire to control a mob in Purnia after a scuffle over queuing up, and distancing.

“Maintaining social distancing with Covid safety measures in Bihar, which has the highest population density, was a challenge,” said Bihar’s chief electoral officer HR Srinivasa.

Additional director-general of police Jitendra Kumar said: “Security personnel had to fire in the air to disperse an unruly mob, which refused to queue up at a booth in Dhamdaha. However, no one was injured in the incident, and voting was resumed soon.”

Kishanganj, which has a sizeable Muslim population, recorded the highest provisional voter turnout of 62.55%, as per data shared by the chief electoral officer. Vaishali had the lowest turnout at 52.68%.

A case was lodged against Sarfaraz Alam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Araria, for violation of model code of conduct when he wore a kurta with a party sticker on it to exercise his franchise in Jokihat. The police made 49 preventive arrests during the third phase, said Kumar.

Srinivasa complimented 550,000 polling officials and 180,000 security personnel for the safe and smooth conduct of Bihar assembly elections, the biggest polling exercise in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Srinivasa said 1.8 million voters were enrolled after the final rolls on February 7. At least 250,000 migrant workers were added to the voter list. “Polling personnel had to be trained as per the new guidelines. We also distributed gloves, face mask, face shield and sanitisers as part of Covid precautions,” he added.