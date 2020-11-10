How to watch, track accurate Bihar Election 2020 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India

Sections
Get fast and accurate vote counting updates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on Election Commission of India (ECI) official website.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 07:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Patna, India – November 9, 2020: Security personnel on guard outside the strong room at A.N College on the eve of assembly election results, in Patna, Bihar, India on Monday November 09, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Counting of votes will begin at 8am for the three-phase Bihar assembly elections, which came to an end with the third and final phase of voting on November 7. The elections commenced on October 28 while the second phase of polling took place on November 3.

Vote counting will take place at various counting centres across Bihar and first trends will start coming very soon. While final numbers will come only later in the day, you can get fast vote counting updates on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). You can click on results.eci.gov.in to keep a track on the numbers as they come in.

Bihar has a total of 243 assembly constituencies. While 71 went to polls in the first phase, 94 voted in the second phase. 78 witnessed polling in the third phase.

Chief minister and Janata Dal(United) president Nitish Kumar is looking for five more years in office as the chief ministerial candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which also comprises, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kumar’s one-time deputy, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, is the candidate of the state’s top job of the opposition alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, which also comprises the Congress and the Left parties.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the JD(U) and the RJD had contested together as members of the Mahagathbandhan, and emerged victorious, with Kumar becoming the chief minister. However, the alliance collapsed in July 2017, and Nitish joined hands with the BJP, bringing to power an NDA government in Bihar.

For the current polls, majority of exit polls have projected a loss for the NDA and given an edge to the Mahagathbandhan. While in most exit polls the Mahagathbandhan has been projected to be just ahead of the NDA, one of the polls, by India Today-Axis My India, has projected 139-161 seats for the Mahagathbandhan and 69-91 for the NDA. The majority mark in Bihar is 123.

