Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / ‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan

‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan

LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that he does not need PM Modi’s face for campaigning as ‘his prime minister resides in his heart’.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 19:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chirag Paswan son of Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan speaks to media as he performs rituals for his father, in Patna on Friday. (ANI)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday showered praises on the prime minister and said that he does not need to use PM Modi’s photos for his party’s campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar as ‘his prime minister resides in his heart’.

“I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I’ll tear open my chest and show it,” LJP chief Chirag said.

The remarks by Chirag were in response to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party, which has accused LJP of using PM Modi’s pictures for campaign, signalling widening rift with its former NDA ally in the state as the political battle heats up. The 37-year-old leader and son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan has constantly targeted Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ahead of the polls.

Also read | Bihar Polls 2020:Every vote for JD(U) candidate will force children to migrate from Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

In his previous attack, Chirag had said that Nitish Kumar needs to put photos of the Prime Minister. “Our thinking aligns with that of the Prime Minister. We share a relationship of heart,” Paswan said during video conferencing with LJP candidates for Bihar polls.

LJP, which has opted out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, has decided to put up candidates on seats contested by JD(U).

Also read: How will the LJP factor play out in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020?

Bihar Assembly polls would be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, and vote counting will be on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Oct 16, 2020 19:45 IST
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Oct 16, 2020 19:38 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: KKR struggle after Rahul, Rana fall
Oct 16, 2020 20:05 IST
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
Oct 16, 2020 20:04 IST

latest news

Taish trailer breakdown: Bejoy Nambiar, cast explain plot, characters
Oct 16, 2020 20:03 IST
Smog returns to Delhi as agriculture fires start
Oct 16, 2020 20:00 IST
Brexit at dead end again, talks ‘over’ for us says UK
Oct 16, 2020 19:59 IST
‘Sometimes we don’t finish off games, says Erik Lamela
Oct 16, 2020 19:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.