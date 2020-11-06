Sections
In Nirmali Vidhan Sabha, it’s Yadav versus Yadav in Bihar assembly election 2020

In 2015, Anirudh Prasad Yadav had defeated BJP’s Ram Kumar Roy by 23,951 votes.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel carrying EVMs and VVPAT machines leave for polling booths from a distribution centre ahead of the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Hajipur. (PTI)

Nirmali Vidhan Sabha is located in Supaul district of Bihar and comes under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. Incumbent MLA JD(U)’s Aniruddha Prasad Yadav is seeking a third-time re-election from this seat as this constituency goes to the polls on November 7 — the third and final phase of Bihar assembly election 2020.

Against Aniruddha Prasad, RJD has pitted Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav from this seat.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 4,36,850 population, 95.38% is rural and 4.62% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 13.88 and 0.06, respectively.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,84,127 electorates and 307 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 66.77% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 62.16% in the 2015 assembly elections.

In 2020, there are 2, 96, 827 eligible voters from Nirmali assembly constituency out of which 1, 53, 262 are male and 1, 43, 563 are female. Two have been registered as third gender.

