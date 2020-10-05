JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls

An uneasy calm prevails in National Democratic Alliance (NDA), particularly in the JD (U) after one of the alliance partners, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced on Sunday that it will contest the Bihar assembly polls independently.

The LJP’s exit sent the JD (U) top leaders in a huddle and forced the party to ponder over its consequences and how to counter it after the former announced that it will contest 143 seats and field candidates against the JD (U).

The JD (U) and the LJP have been at loggerheads for quite some time. The LJP had been criticizing the CM’s Seven Resolves, the government’s failure to tackle the movement of migrants and Covid-19 pandemic properly. The JD (U), irritated by continuous barbs of the LJP, went on to say that their alliance “is with BJP and not with the LJP.”

Some of the JD (U) leaders, taken aback by the LJP move, have demanded from the BJP that Ram Vilas Paswan’s party be removed from the alliance. “You cannot ride two boats at a time. It will be disastrous. The LJP should be immediately removed from the NDA and Ram Vilas Paswan from the post of minister,” demanded Aslam Azad, senior JD (U) leader and a former deputy leader of Bihar Legislative Council.

“It’s a suicidal step. Those partners who have thrown all moralities to wind in the lust of power will be taught a lesson by voters,” he added in an oblique reference to Chirag Paswan’s statement that he will continue to remain with the BJP at Centre.

Sources in JD (U) said that the matter is likely to be raised by chief minister Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders.

The LJP has cited “state-level ideological differences” as the reason for the shift and said it wants to implement the “Bihar vision document” on which it was yet to reach a consensus with the JD (U). “However, we have a strong alliance with the BJP and even in Bihar, we want to continue this collaboration. There is no sourness in our relations,” the party said.

JD(U) Working president Ashok Chowdhary said that the party wants to know the specific ideological difference that the LJP has with it. “During Lok Sabha polls, they were partnering with us and requested Nitish Kumar’s presence in their constituency and win the elections. Now for Bihar Assembly polls they claim ideological differences. The JD(U) and the BJP have an unfaltering coalition. And the BJP, after seeing the work ethic of our leader, has again declared him (Nitish Kumar) as the leader of this 2020 Bihar Assembly election,” said Choudhary.

However, a section of the JD (U) leaders believes that all looks seemingly well between the BJP and the JD (U). “But, it seems, JD (U) is getting trapped. The LJP might affect us on 20-25 seats,” said a leader wishing not to be quoted. A section of NDA leaders suggested that Chirag Paswan’s move -- targeting Nitish Kumar for months -- could not have happened without the tacit support of top BJP leadership.

JD (U) spokesperson Ajay Alok does not agree. “The LJP, as such, has never been a partner of the JD (U). So, it hardly makes any difference to us,” he said. A JD (U) source said that the party had anticipated the move and that is why it roped in Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Another party spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said as long as the BJP-Nitish Kumar alliance remains intact there is nothing to worry. “We don’t have any confusion about getting a thumping majority”.

The otherwise vocal BJP spokesperson, has refused to speak anything on the developments.