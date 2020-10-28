‘Jungle raj ka yuvraj’: PM Modi’s frontal attack on Tejashwi Yadav

PM Modi said that Bihar had come a long way in the last 15 years under Nitish Kumar’s leadership to become aspirational due to its march from darkness to light. (PTI)

Tearing into RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the opposition’s 31-year-old chief ministerial face as the “Jungle raj ka Yuvraj (prince of jungle raj)” - a reference to the law and order situation during the Lalu Prasad regime in the state and Tejashwi being its inheritor. The PM added that Bihar has learnt to aspire under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, underlining that the state has moved away from those who want to make it “Bimaru (sick)” again.

“There are two dangers for Bihar. One is the disease called Covid-19, which has swept across the world and Bihar is no exception, while the second is to prevent the state from those who want to make it ‘Bimaru’ (sick) once again. Development is a continuous process and it needs to be maintained. Nitish Kumar leading the NDA government is the answer to take forward Bihar’s development journey,” he said during his second leg of campaigning in Bihar with his third rally in Patna.

PM Modi said that Bihar had come a long way in the last 15 years under Nitish Kumar’s leadership to become aspirational due to its march from darkness to light.

“This aspiration is the success of the NDA government. Once, people were so deprived and despondent that they could not even aspire. Nitishji needs thanks for igniting aspirations with his good governance, which removed distrust and fear to build an atmosphere of trust and ambition,” he added.

Though he did not refer to any confusion due to LJP’s posturing, he was direct in his attack on the RJD, coining a new term “jungle raj ka yuvraj (Prince of Jungle raj)”, in an oblique reference to Tejashwi Prasad. “Jungle raj in the midst of pandemic will be double whammy for the people. In these critical times, experienced leadership is required to handle the situation deftly,” he added.

A day earlier, he had called “dynasty of corruption” running from generation to generation as a major hurdle in the country’s development at a national conference in New Delhi, which was also viewed to be targeted on Bihar.

This is the first time the PM attacked Tejashwi directly for the image of lawlessness and corruption Bihar epitomised 15 years ago during the regime of Tejashwi’s parents – Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi – and said that the people of Bihar, having suffered it, would know it better than him.

“Atalji used to say that in Bihar electricity comes less and goes often. Today, lantern age is forgotten, as people have woken up to new opportunities and facilities. If people aspired for a makeshift road 15 years ago, now they have all-weather road connectivity. There are hospitals and other facilities. Now they have learnt to aspire. Can the people with jungle raj legacy fulfil people’s growing aspirations,” he said.

Listing out the various development initiatives taken by the NDA government, including online money transfer during pandemic, Rs 6,000 incentive to farmers and free foodgrains to the poor up to November, he drew a comparison with the past, asking people to be vigilant against those who were looking for opportunity to once again push the state back in the “dark age when kidnapping industry and lawlessness drove away investors and the working class”.

Referring to youth and employment concerns, PM Modi said new opportunities were knocking at the doors. “In the digital era, Bihar has already set up BPOs in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya and more will be set up. For government jobs, there is a centralised system through a national recruiting agency, which will require youth to fill up just one form, saving their money, energy and time. There is transparency in recruitments. Bihar has huge potential and it is time to harness it. In the digital era, Bihar will soon have optical fibre coverage across the length and breath to make it an IT hub,” he added.

PM Modi said that the people should not and would not forget those who committed atrocities on them and cared only for their family and fiefdom.

“Today, when people have become aspirational and technology and growing opportunities are helping them realise their dreams, can the jungle raj people deliver? For the NDA, people’s aspirations become its resolve in its quest for self-reliant Bihar as part of its objective for a self-reliant India. NDA is working day in and day out, while the jungle raj lot is looking for opportunities to get back to olden ways,” he added.