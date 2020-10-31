Lalu, Rabri’s native villages on boil over Nitish’s remarks

The controversy over chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar’s statement, asking people what development can be expected from people producing “eight-nine children for a son”, refuses to die down. Now, the women of former chief minister Rabri Devi’s native Selar Kala village in the district are angry over the same.

“Nitish Kumar has lost his cool. He claims to be educated. However, it does not behove of a person like him to talk about who has how many children on a public platform. He should have better things to talk about,” said an elderly Rampari Devi.

“In older times, having big families was a tradition. Even Nitish Kumar has siblings. One should not talk about what happened three-four decades ago. Living in the past cannot take one forward,” Chandrakala Devi said.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s native place Phulwaria village also seems to share the sentiment. “It seems that Nitish has forgotten the basic decency due to the fear of losing his chair. Who has given him the right to play with the prestige of women,” said Purushottam Choudhary.

The residents from the two villages feel the next generation CM from the Lalu-Rabri family is set to take over. “The local MLA used to say that the villages developed as it had two former CMs. Now, it is time for the third. People are voting for change this time,” said Ramanand Prasad.

Also read: Seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront will boost tourism - PM Modi at Statue of Unity

Phulwaria village has a railway station, helipad, land registry office, post office, bank, government school and referral hospital, which people say was built during the RJD regime.

It has got the status of a block. “But Nitish neglected this area. Now, Tejashwi has promised to provide jobs, which is the driving force in this election,” said a youth Rakesh Kumar.

Defending Nitish Kumar, JD (U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, “The chief minister didn’t say anything that is made fuss of. He has always emphasised on education of girls and has been vocal of women’s empowerment.”