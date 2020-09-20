Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near

Smuggle of liquor is going on in Bihar despite regular raids and seizures. (HT PhotoS)

In the first assembly election in dry Bihar, preventing the use of liquor to lure voters and influence polling would be a big challenge for the election commission in view of the frequent seizures of smuggled liquor and arrests of people involved in its smuggling in the last few months from various parts of the state.

Adding to the challenge is the spurt in recovery of narcotics. Narcotics control bureau (NCB), Bihar zone, has so far recovered over 4,000 kg of ganja, 50 kg of charas, opium and few other drugs in the current year and has arrested 68 persons, while recoveries made by the state police have been even higher.

Due to increased surveillance, the smugglers have now changed their modus operandi to moving small consignments to avoid detection, said an NCB official, who was earlier posted in Patna.

Having promised complete prohibition to women during the 2015 assembly election campaigning, chief minister Nitish Kumar had ordered total prohibition in the state on April 5, 2016, bringing down curtains on all the liquor shops in one go. This followed a unanimous decision of the Bihar legislative assembly and the Bihar legislative council, where members also took a pledge not to use liquor and discourage others from using it.

During the 2015 assembly polls, Bihar had close to 5,500 licensed liquor shops and the EC had ordered video surveillance on all stocking points. Still, there were complaints about use of liquor as inducement.

Though police have increased vigilance in the run up to election in all the bordering areas, there have been recent instances of liquor mafia even attacking the police. Two policemen were run over by a vehicle allegedly in use by the liquor mafia, when it was asked to stop at Kutumba in Aurangabad on Saturday. Policemen were also beaten up in Patna earlier this month when they went to raid a place on suspicion of liquor smuggling.

The arrests and recoveries have been going on every day from different parts of the state, but the inflow continues due to the ready market and habitual offenders. During the first Lok Sabha election in dry Bihar last year, strict vigilance had led to significant fall in liquor recoveries, though there were regular catches during the seven phases.

According to EC figures, over one-lakh litres of liquor were seized in the state during the Lok Sabha elections, much lower than the seizure done during 2014 LS polls--5.78 lakh litres--when prohibition was not imposed in the state.

Even during the 2015 assembly polls, huge recovery of liquor was made in the state.

It has been an old practice by candidates and political parties to offer liquor to lure voters at the time of election, but in view of the prohibition, it also became a poll issue in the past and the same could happen again during the coming assembly election.

The Opposition has been consistently attacking the government, citing the continued smuggling and recoveries as the failure of prohibition, while the ruling dispensation has kept firm, highlighting the benefits of prohibition for the poor, to counter attack.

Deputy chief electoral officer Baiju Nath Kumar Singh said that with Bihar being a dry state officially, all liquor reaching Bihar was illegal. “Earlier, the EC dealt with illicit liquor, but the imposition of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 removed the distinction. Anyone caught with liquor or consuming it will have to face the music under the law,” he added.

Singh said that election expenditure observers also keep an eye on such activities. “There are also enforcement squads and surveillance teams comprising officials from the excise, income tax and other agencies to crack down on smuggling of liquor or illicit currency or anything illicit”.