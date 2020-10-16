Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / LJP releases list of 26 candidates for 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls

LJP releases list of 26 candidates for 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls

The LJP, going solo in the polls, had released its list of 42 candidates for the first phase of elections on October 8.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 18:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

October 8 was the last day of filing for nominations for the first phase of the three-phase Bihar elections. (Hindustan Times)

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Friday released a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag is spearheading the LJP in the upcoming elections and has decided to go it alone this time by severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(U).

Check the full list here:

The LJP, going solo in the polls, had released its list of 42 candidates for the first phase of elections on October 8.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi and Rajendra Singh, who had recently joined the LJP, have been awarded with poll tickets.

October 8 was the last day of filing for nominations for the first phase of the three-phase Bihar elections.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
Oct 16, 2020 18:16 IST
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Oct 16, 2020 16:37 IST
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
Oct 16, 2020 13:37 IST

latest news

Vladimir Putin proposes yearlong extension of nuclear pact with US
Oct 16, 2020 18:37 IST
Indian consumers consider advertisements from multiple platforms before buying products
Oct 16, 2020 18:37 IST
Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s govt schools: 2,310 apply in third round of counselling
Oct 16, 2020 18:36 IST
9 players, 3 officials breach bio-bubble in Pakistan’s T20 competition
Oct 16, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.