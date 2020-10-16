Lust for power: RJD lashes out at Nitish in new campaign video

Convicted RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav proceeds to appear before a special CBI court in connection with the fodder scam case at Civil court in Ranchi on March 2018. (Parwaz Khan/ Hindustan Times File Photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav released a new video on Friday, taking a dig at Bihar chief minister and former coalition partner Nitish Kumar, ahead of the October-November assembly elections.

“For the greed of the chair, Nitish Kumar has brought Bihar into deep trouble. Having won a majority in the 2010 elections, he betrayed his allies and stabbed us in the back after winning on our own in 2015. Nitish lacks policy, rule, and morals,” Lalu Yadav tweeted along with the video.

The video by the former Bihar CM describes the current government as a group of leaders who desire power but have not done anything for the welfare of the state. The campaign video shows a man travelling with three young boys, who are holding chairs in their hands.

When a passer-by sees them and asks the father where he is taking the chairs, the man replies that he will give them to the chief minister so that he does not lust for power anymore. Here, the chairs are shown as a symbol of power.

The RJD will be fighting the Bihar assembly polls along with the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India(Marxist) forming the Mahagathbandhan against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal(United), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

The Bihar elections this time will miss the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently in jail for misappropriation of funds in the fodder scam case which took place when he was the chief minister of Bihar from 1991-1996. He has recently secured bail from Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa treasury case related to the fodder scam.

His son Tejashwi Yadav has said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s presence will be missed as he was the force behind the RJD’s performance in the last elections. “Not only all of us in the party but the people of Bihar as well will miss him. People placed their trust on him and the RJD in the last election and it is because of him that we emerged as the single largest party in the Bihar assembly,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

“He set the path that we all are walking on. He fully understands the importance of these elections for the people of Bihar and has asked us to work hard and give it our best,” Tejashwi added.

Bihar will vote in three phases starting October 28. The other two phases will be held on November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.