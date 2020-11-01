‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Chhapra, PM said that the high turnover in first phase of Bihar assembly polls had proved all political pundits wrong. (Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Opposition parties saying they made fun of all the schemes launched by the Centre for the common man. He was addressing a rally in Bihar’s Samastipur ahead of polling in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election on November 3.

“They made fun of every scheme of the government, be it Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Swachh Bharat Mission. They remember the poor only during the times of elections, otherwise all they care about is themselves and their family,” PM Modi said.

“They just want to be photographed. You will hear them chant ‘gareeb, gareeb’ only during polls,” he added.

The prime minister further said that the National Democratic Alliance, in contrast, has won the people’s trust and affection as it worked for the poor. “My sisters of Bihar will vote for us because we have ensured supply of clean drinking water, electricity and cylinders and access to toilets to them. Doors of banks, IITs, IIMs, AIIMS are now open for them,” the PM said.

Congress has reserved everything for one family, he lambasted the party, pointing out that not one of his or Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s relatives was in the Lok Sabha. “If all posts are reserved for one family, what will happen to your kids?” PM said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Chhapra, PM said that the high turnover in first phase of Bihar assembly polls had proved all political pundits wrong. “The trends from first phase of polls show NDA is coming back to power again,” he claimed.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, he also slammed the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) leadership. “Bihar’s double engine government is committed to the development of the state but there are two “Yuvaraj” who are fighting to save their throne,” he said.

As many as 94 assembly constituencies will go to vote in the second phase of Bihar elections. The first phase, for 72 constituencies, was conducted on October 28. Votes will be counted and results announced on November 10.