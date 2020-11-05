‘Matter of pride for all of us that development has been the focus in Assembly elections this time’, PM Modi in letter for people of Bihar

Sections
“I am confident that power of double engine will take the state on new heights of development,” he PM Modi said in the letter.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 17:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(ANI File Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a letter for the people of Bihar, where elections are being held, and listed the milestones achieved under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar.

The prime minister also said that the issue of development is of paramount importance in Bihar in this election.

“It’s a matter of pride for all of us that development has been the focus in Assembly elections this time,” PM Modi said in the letter.

He also said that Bihar has witnessed development under the NDA government and presented its report card too. “Peole believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going in Bihar.”



 

The prime minister then urged the people to vote for NDA candidates and make Nitish Kumar the winner because “I need Nitish Kumar’s government so development doesn’t stall”.

PM Modi also listed the work done by the NDA government in the last five years.

“I am confident that power of double engine will take the state on new heights of development,” he added.

The letter released days before the third and final phase of election in Bihar. The votign is scheduled to take place on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

The campaigning for the third phase will end on Thursday evening.

