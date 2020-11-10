Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / NDA and GA fighting evenly matched contest for Darbhanga’s 10 seats

NDA and GA fighting evenly matched contest for Darbhanga’s 10 seats

NDA was leading on 5 seats in the district while the GA was ahead on the remaining 5 seats in the district.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:17 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Darbhanga

BJP contestant Sanjay Saraogi was leading in prestigious Darbhanga seat against the nearest rival in RJD candidate. (PTI Photo/Representative)

A neck and neck fight is continuing between the ruling NDA and the Opposition GA in the 10 assembly constituencies of Darbhanga, where NDA candidates were leading in five seats and Mahagathbandhan nominees were maintaining lead on the remaining 5 seats.

In the prestigious Darbhanga town assembly constituency, sitting BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi had obtained 20,431 votes till the last round of counting while RJD got 16,457 votes.

In Keoti constituency, BJP nominee Murari Mohan Jha was leading with 24,600 votes while RJD heavyweight Abdul Bari Siddiqui was trailing with 21,579 votes.

Bhola Yadav of RJD was leading in Hayaghat with 3,886 votes and BJP was trailing with 1,234 votes.



Bihar Election Results: Full coverage

VIP candidate Swarna Singh was leading in Gaura Boram with 5,253 votes and the RJD candidate was trailing with 4,071 votes. Sitting BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra was leading Jale seat against Congress nominee Maskoor Ahmad Usmani.

 

In Kusheshwar Asthan, Congress candidate Ashok Kumar was leading against sitting JD(U) MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari. In Benipur, Congress candidate was leading against JD(U) nominee. In Bahadurpur, RJD candidate was leading against JD(U) nominee Madan Sahni.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: RJD+ raced to majority mark, then fell behind. Says it is still confident
Nov 10, 2020 13:02 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Trends show smaller parties fail to make a mark
Nov 10, 2020 12:53 IST
Bihar Results Live: NDA leading on 127 seats, Cong leader alleges EVM hack
Nov 10, 2020 12:57 IST
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Nov 10, 2020 11:38 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Fans compare him with Sidharth as Farah supports Eijaz
Nov 10, 2020 13:00 IST
IPL 2020: Dominic Cork identifies 2 MI youngsters who ‘will play for India’
Nov 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This is the first step to doing something that involves my face: Amaal
Nov 10, 2020 12:59 IST
Result updates for Gaighat,Sakra,Aurai,Bochahan,Kurhani,Muzaffarpur
Nov 10, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.