NDA and GA fighting evenly matched contest for Darbhanga’s 10 seats

BJP contestant Sanjay Saraogi was leading in prestigious Darbhanga seat against the nearest rival in RJD candidate.

A neck and neck fight is continuing between the ruling NDA and the Opposition GA in the 10 assembly constituencies of Darbhanga, where NDA candidates were leading in five seats and Mahagathbandhan nominees were maintaining lead on the remaining 5 seats.

In the prestigious Darbhanga town assembly constituency, sitting BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi had obtained 20,431 votes till the last round of counting while RJD got 16,457 votes.

In Keoti constituency, BJP nominee Murari Mohan Jha was leading with 24,600 votes while RJD heavyweight Abdul Bari Siddiqui was trailing with 21,579 votes.

Bhola Yadav of RJD was leading in Hayaghat with 3,886 votes and BJP was trailing with 1,234 votes.

VIP candidate Swarna Singh was leading in Gaura Boram with 5,253 votes and the RJD candidate was trailing with 4,071 votes. Sitting BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra was leading Jale seat against Congress nominee Maskoor Ahmad Usmani.

In Kusheshwar Asthan, Congress candidate Ashok Kumar was leading against sitting JD(U) MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari. In Benipur, Congress candidate was leading against JD(U) nominee. In Bahadurpur, RJD candidate was leading against JD(U) nominee Madan Sahni.