NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: ABP-CVoter opinion poll

According to the opinion poll of ABP-CVoter, the NDA is projected to get 135-159 seats in the 243-member assembly, while the Grand Alliance may get 77 to 98 seats.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar are seen during an election campaign rally in this file photo. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come back to power in Bihar, where it is up against the mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and several other parties, according to an opinion poll conducted by ABP-CVoter ahead of the assembly elections in the eastern state.

According to the opinion poll of ABP-CVoter, the NDA is projected to get 135-159 seats in the 243-member assembly, while the Grand Alliance may get 77 to 98 seats. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is contesting more seats than the Janata Dal (United), may have to be satisfied with only one to five seats, it added. The NDA can get 43% of vote share, the Mahagathbandhan can get 35% votes and the LJP is seen getting 4% votes and 18% in other accounts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the largest party in this election, according to the opinion poll. The BJP may get 73 to 81 seats, while the Nitish Kumar-led party JD(U) can get 59 to 67 seats. The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) can get three to seven seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) can get anything between zero to four seats. On the other hand, the RJD can get 56-64 seats in the Grand Alliance, while the Congress can get 12-20 seats. The Left is seen getting 9-14 seats.

Also read | Understanding Bihar elections, phase-wise

People were also asked in the opinion poll about their first choice for the state’s chief minister was. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has been ruling the state for the last 15 years, was seen by 30% to be the first choice, while 20% of people want to see Tejashwi Yadav on the top post. Fourteen per cent people want Chirag Paswan as the next CM, while only 10% said they want Sushil Modi to become CM. BJP leader Modi is the current deputy chief minister.

In the opinion poll, people were also asked if they have any complaint against Nitish Kumar and 60% said that they are angry with the CM and want a new person for the post. However, 26% said that they are angry with Nitish Kumar but want to give him another chance. And, 14% of people said they are neither angry nor do they want to see Nitish Kumar gone.

Also read | PM Modi makes Bihar pitch

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Voting will be held in 71 assembly constituencies in the first phase and the second-phase voting on November 3 will see polling on 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. The votes will be counted on November 10.

