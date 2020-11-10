Sections
NDA will again form govt under Nitish Kumar in Bihar: JD(U)

Bihar election 2020: The RJD was leading in 66 seats, the Congress in 21, the CPI(ML) Liberation in 14, the CPI and the AIMIM in three each, the LJP and the CPI(M) in two each and the BSP in one.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:19 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Patna

The trio and other senior leaders had said on several occasions during campaigning that Nitish Kumar will lead the government if the NDA returns to power in the state. (HT Photo)

The JD(U) on Tuesday exuded confidence that the NDA will again form a government in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as trends showed the political alliance marching ahead of the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

As per the trends available till 12.45 pm, the NDA was leading in 126 seats -- the BJP in 73, the JD(U) in 47 and the VIP in six.

The RJD was leading in 66 seats, the Congress in 21, the CPI(ML) Liberation in 14, the CPI and the AIMIM in three each, the LJP and the CPI(M) in two each and the BSP in one.

Independent candidates were leading in five seats.

“I have been saying this for a long time that the NDA will form the government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. The opposition ran a misleading campaign with several allurements to woo voters,” state JD(U) chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh told reporters here.

When asked whether the BJP or the JD(U) will lead the government, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda have made it “amply clear” on several occasions as to who will form the government.

The trio and other senior leaders had said on several occasions during campaigning that Nitish Kumar will lead the government if the NDA returns to power in the state.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, however, asked the media to wait till 5 pm for comments.

