‘New India, New Bihar’: PM Modi hails state as ‘powerhouse’ of talent, praises Nitish Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation three projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his first step in the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar on Sunday as he inaugurated three petroleum sector projects worth Rs 900 crore.

PM Modi lauded chief minister Nitish Kumar as he reached out to people, calling the state a “powerhouse of talent”.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s address:

• Now the country and Bihar are coming out of the era in which one generation used to see a project being started and the other generation saw it being completed. We have to strengthen the identity of this new India, new Bihar, this work culture and of course Nitish ji also has a very big role in it.

• Bihar is the powerhouse of the country’s talent. The influence of Bihar’s youth and talent is everywhere. If you go to any IIT, Bihar shines there as well. If you go to any other state, the strength of Bihar, the impression of labour here will be seen in the development of every state.

• In the last 15 years, Bihar has shown that if there is a right government, right decisions are taken, then development happens and reaches everyone.

• We are advancing the development of every sector of Bihar, trying to solve their problems so that the state can take a new flight of development.

• Today, big centres of education are opening in Bihar. During the rule of Nitish ji, two large universities, one IIT, one IIM, one NIFT, one National Law Institute in Bihar have been started.

• The power situation in Bihar is well known. Today, the availability of electricity in Bihar’s villages and cities is more than ever. The construction of modern infrastructure is making people’s lives easier and along with industries, the economy is also gaining momentum.

• Under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana, about 3,000 kilometres long pipeline is being connected to seven states, among which Bihar is also prominent. The line coming from Paradip-Haldia has just completed to Banka. This gas pipeline is creating thousands of new jobs in Bihar with new industries.

• What has changed in the lives of the poor through the Ujjwala scheme, we have all felt again during the coronavirus pandemic. Today eight crore poor families in the country have a gas connection. These include about 125 million families of Bihar. The gas connection at home has changed the lives of crores of poor people in the state.