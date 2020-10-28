Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / ‘Nirday Kumar-Nirmam Modi’: Mahagathbandhan targets Nitish Kumar over Munger clash, LJP joins

‘Nirday Kumar-Nirmam Modi’: Mahagathbandhan targets Nitish Kumar over Munger clash, LJP joins

Munger officials had alleged that devotees who were a part of the immersion procession on Monday opened fire at cops. Those who were present on the spot alleged that police thrashed devotees, which sparked off the clashes.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also demanded suspension of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and superintendent of police (SP) with immediate effect. (PTI dfile photo )

The recent clash in Munger in which an 18-year-old was shot dead during the immersion of Goddess Durga became a political flashpoint on Wednesday as Munger is one of the constituencies polling in the first phase of Bihar assembly Election 2020.

Addressing a press meet, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident and said, “The administration says one person was killed and several injured but I don’t know why police acted with such brutality. What was the Chief Minister doing? This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe.”

Munger officials had alleged that devotees who were a part of the immersion procession on Monday opened fire at cops. Those who were present on the spot alleged that police thrashed devotees, which sparked off the clashes.

Yadav also demanded suspension of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and superintendent of police (SP) with immediate effect. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who was also present at the briefing sharpened his attack on the ruling JD(U)-NDA alliance by saying it is a ‘Nirday Kumar’ and ‘Nirmam Modi’ government in Bihar.

“This incident has shaken the conscience of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bihar and he should dissolve the State Government,” he added.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag said that chief minister Nitish Kumar was playing the role of General Dyer adding that he was responsible for the incident.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga
Oct 28, 2020 12:04 IST
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Oct 28, 2020 11:47 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Covid updates: Schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Sisodia
Oct 28, 2020 12:31 IST

latest news

City restaurants set to boo patrons with Halloween specials
Oct 28, 2020 12:45 IST
Moody confident KL Rahul will convert IPL form in Australia Tests
Oct 28, 2020 12:42 IST
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
Oct 28, 2020 12:36 IST
Amitabh needed convincing to host KBC, here’s what happened
Oct 28, 2020 12:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.