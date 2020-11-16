Sections
Nitish Kumar forms government in Bihar, inducts new Cabinet. Full list of ministers here

Here is the full list of ministers inducted in chief minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the media after meeting Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, outside Raj Bhawan in Patna, Bihar on November 15, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Janata United chief and National Democratic Alliance’s pick Nitish Kumar on Monday took oath as Bihar’s chief minister and marked his fourth consecutive term in the seat after a bitterly and closely fought state Assembly elections. The results for the polls - conducted in three phases - were announced on November 10.

Also read: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term

Here is the full list of ministers inducted in his cabinet:

- Tarkishore Prasad (BJP): Deputy chief minister

- Renu Devi (BJP): Deputy chief minister



- Vijay Kumar Choudhary: Cabinet minister

- Vijendra Prasad Yadav: Cabinet minister

- Ashok Choudhary: Cabinet minister

- Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM): Cabinet minister

- Mukesh Sahni (VIP): Cabinet minister

- Mangal Pandey (BJP): Cabinet minister

- Amarendra Pratap Singh (BJP): Cabinet minister

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.

