'No road, no vote': Locals in Bihar's Simaria panchayat boycott election

Locals in Simaria, which comes under the Triveniganj assembly constituency, claimed the road in their area has not been constructed for several years. Around 5,000 voters will boycott voting, a local claimed.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Simaria

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly (Hindustan Times)

Locals at the Simaria Panchayat of Triveniganj Assembly constituency, located in Supaul district boycotted polling on Saturday claiming that the road in their area has not been constructed for several years.

“We have been voting for 30 years. But the road has not been constructed. So, we decided to boycott. Jab tak road nahin, tab tak vote nahin (No road, no vote). Around 5,000 voters will boycott voting. Polling on eight booths is cancelled,” a local said.

A polling booth agent at polling station number 75 in Simariya said: “No one has come to vote. I don’t know why people are not coming to vote.”

Polling is currently underway in 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections today. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.

