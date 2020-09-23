Sections
‘Not joined any party as of now’: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey after voluntary retirement

Pandey further said he is yet to take any decision on joining a party. His retirement comes just ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Then-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey speaks to media after the Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in Patna in August (File Photo/ANI)

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said he is yet to join any political party and has also not taken any decision in this regard.

Pandey was speaking to media after opting for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in a suddeb development on Tuesday evening. His decision to retire came even as Bihar is getting ready for Assembly polls, likely to take place in October-November.

“I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too,” he said.

 



This is the second time Pandey has taken VRS from service. In 2009, he opted for premature retirement as he reportedly wished to contest that year’s Lok Sabha polls from Buxar on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

However, he was not given a ticket.

Nine months later, Pandey requested the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to allow him to withdraw his resignation, a request that was granted.

In recent days, he has been in news for his frequent remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The 1987-batch IPS officer triggered major outrage when he questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘aukaat’ after the Supreme Court handed over probe into Rajput’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on August 19.

