Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bihar Election / Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) poll manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on Thursday. She said...

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) poll manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on Thursday. She said that once a vaccine to treat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is available for production at a mass scale, it will be provided for free to everyone in Bihar.

“As and when the vaccine candidates that are currently under various levels of trials in the country get scientific clearances and a go-ahead for production, the people of Bihar will get vaccination for free once the production in India is on a large scale. This is our first poll promise as mentioned in the manifesto,” Sitharaman said at the party’s manifesto launch in Bihar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Oct 22, 2020 11:46 IST
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
Oct 22, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

In a stunning con job, man sold shares of ghost firm for Rs 34.12 crore, accused refused bail
Oct 22, 2020 11:40 IST
US Election 2020: Obama campaigning for Biden is ‘good news,’ says Donald Trump
Oct 22, 2020 11:39 IST
Bihar election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people
Oct 22, 2020 11:48 IST
‘Not going to win too many games from 40/6,’ McCullum after KKR’s loss
Oct 22, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.