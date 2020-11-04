Onions thrown at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at Madhubani election rally

Sections
Onions were thrown towards Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, were thrown at an election rally in Harlakhi in Madhubani district on Tuesday when Kumar was addressing the gathering for the third phase of voting and enlisting achievements of his government.

By Bishnu K Jha, Hindustan Times Darbhanga

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kumar, initially taken aback, maintained his cool said, “Khoob phenko-khoob phenko” (throw more) even as security men formed a cordon around the CM.

He asked security personnel to leave the perpetrator aside saying: “Don’t pay attention to him.”

Kumar, however, went on to complete his speech and veered from the topic of construction of roads and flyovers to stem migration for jobs while referring to schedule caste, scheduled tribe and extremely backward castes.



Kumar went on to state categorically, “....Thus, you should know no one will have to go outside for work out of compulsion. There will be enough employment opportunities....”

This is not the first instance when Kumar has to face the voters’ ire.

In one such incident, when the chief minister arrived in Chapra’s Parsa assembly constituency nearly a fortnight ago, some people present in the crowd started shouting “Lalu-Tejashwi zindabad” slogan. Kumar got angry over this and scolded them while saying “even for those whom you are doing all this, they will not come to save you”.

