Oppn mounts attack against BJP over migrant crisis, LAC

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi atta-cked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday over the central government’s strategy to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted soldiers who died in a bloody June clash in eastern Ladakh by claiming that the Chinese didn’t intrude into India.

Addressing his first rallies in the ongoing Bihar assembly election campaign in Hisua and Kahalgaon, Gandhi also attacked chief minister Nitish Kumar for not helping migrant labourers and failing to provide jobs.

“They [Chinese] have seized 1,200 sq km of our land. But when the Chinese army intruded, why did our Prime Minister insult our soldiers by saying that nobody entered into the Indian side?” Gandhi asked the crowd in Hisua, Nawada district. “You ask any army jawan and he will tell you that today the Chinese army is standing in the area which we used to patrol earlier. Our land has been snatched away from us,” he said.

“The question is, Modi ji, when will you throw out the Chinese soldiers sitting in our territory?” he added.

Gandhi referred to the ongoing border tensions with China that peaked on June 14 when 20 Indian soldiers – many of them from the Bihar regiment – and an undisclosed number of Chinese troopers died in violent clashes in Galwan. In his speech earlier in the day, Modi paid tribute to the soldiers.

At Hisua, Gandhi shared the stage with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who repeated his promise of one million government jobs if elected to power. “Our CM (Kumar) has become tired. No wonder, he is offering excuses to justify Bihar’s backwardness,” said Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance, comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties.

Gandhi hit out at Modi and Kumar for not doing enough to help migrant workers. “Initially, PM Modi had said that the fight against Covid-19 would be won in 22 days. But everyone knows what happened. Migrant workers had to trudge for hundreds of kilometres (km) on foot with their children and belongings on their laps,” said Gandhi.

At the second rally at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, the Congress leader took a jibe at the BJP’s manifesto offering jobs to 1.9 million people. “What happened to the PM’s promise of 2 lakh jobs each year,” he asked.

Gandhi also responded to PM Modi’s attack on the Grand Alliance’s promise of one million government jobs. “Can those who look at government jobs as a means for taking bribes ensure creation of jobs?” PM had asked.

Gandhi alleged that Kumar and Modi were responsible for the acute economic hardship during the 68-day Covid lockdown, and said the BJP’s promise of 1.9 million jobs was hollow.

“How long will he (PM) keep lying? Empty rhetoric does not work. He has done nothing for farmers, youths, and workers,” the Congress leader alleged.

The former Congress chief also said the 2016 demonetisation and the patchy implementation of the goods and services tax were massive blows to the economy. Yadav invoked his father, former CM Lalu Prasad who is in jail on corruption charges, and said his tenure as Union railway minister helped in the development of the region.

Elections will be held for 71 seats in the first phase of the elections on October 28. The RJD and the Congress are contesting in 42 and 21 seats, respectively, in the first phase of the 243-member assembly. The Left parties are contesting in 8 seats.

State BJP general secretary Devesh Kumar said Rahul Gandhi was in the habit of indulging in unsubstantial talks. “Even the Supreme Court had reprimanded him for raking up baseless charges in the Rafale deal, for which he had to apologise. India is under safe hands of PM Modi and the opposition leaders need not worry about condition on the border.”