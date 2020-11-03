‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while the government ensured fulfilment of all basic facilities in Bihar during its last tenure, it will fulfil all aspirations if elected to power this election. He was addressing a rally in Bihar’s Forbesganj.

“During the last decade, the government ensured all villages had access to electricity, in this decade it will aim for electricity in all villages at all times. We will fulfil the aspirations of people of Bihar now that we have fulfilled their basic necessities,” PM Modi said.

“The NDA has given poor their right to vote in the real sense. All social categories of Bihar have the right to choose a leader of their choice,” PM Modi said, adding that all women of Bihar are siding with the NDA alliance. “All women are determined to vote for Modi because the current government ensured basic facilities to all,” he said.

PM Modi will wrap up his campaigning for the three-phase election with Tuesday’s rallies at Forbesganj in Seemanchal and Saharsa in Kosi.

Earlier during the day, the PM had urged voters to come out in large numbers and take part in the festival of democracy. “Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections will take place today. I appeal all voters to come out in large numbers and make this festival of democracy a success. Remember to follow social distancing norms and wear a mask!” the PM said in a tweet.

In 2015, JD(U), then an ally of RJD and Congress, had captured 13 seats while RJD and Congress had won 8 and 7 seats respectively while BJP had just managed to win seven seats only: six in Seemanchal and one in Kosi. In these elections, however, JD(U) and BJP have joined forces.

Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections is underway in 94 constituencies. In phase 1, held on October 28, 71 constituencies went to vote. The third and final phase of voting is scheduled for November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.