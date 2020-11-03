People of Bihar want change, Mahagathbandhan is winning: Rabri Devi

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against Covid-19 in place. (File Photo)

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Tuesday said that the people of Bihar want a change and claimed that Mahagathbandhan is winning the Assembly polls.

“People of Bihar are excited. They want a change. ‘Badlav ke lehar ki ganga beh rahi hai’. People of Bihar are experienced that’s why they want the change. We appeal to people to vote for change,” she told ANI.

“Mahagathbandhan is winning. We are seeking the vote in the name of change. People came to the state during the lockdown and returned because they did not get jobs here,” she added.

When asked if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will return to power, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said: “People of Bihar now understand that Nitish Kumar is ‘palturam’ that’s why they want the change.”

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against Covid-19 in place. Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.

There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.

Five candidates from the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is part of the NDA, are also in the fray. From Mahagathbandhan, three Left parties are contesting on 14 seats (CPI-ML six, CPI and CPM on four each).

The key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap.

Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan is contesting from Raghopur, while Tej Pratap, who is sitting MLA from Mahua, is contesting from Hasanpur.

Road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib.

Polling was held for 71 constituencies in the first phase on October 28 with precautionary measures in place against the novel coronavirus. Voting in the third phase will take place on 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.