Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / People of Bihar will vote on agenda, they will vote for us: Tejashwi Yadav

People of Bihar will vote on agenda, they will vote for us: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav also asserted that people of the state have started “hating” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and they do not even want to hear his name.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 06:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Patna

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. (HT Photo)

Ahead of the second phase voting for Bihar Assembly election, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that in this “tsunami of change”, people of Bihar will vote on agenda of education, healthcare, inflation, etc.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “In this tsunami of change people of Bihar will vote on agenda of ‘Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai’ (education, employment, healthcare, farming, inflation). I am sure they will vote for us as they want a change in state, they want proactive and progressive government. People of Bihar will vote for the change.”

“The first phase of the election went quite well and I believe the second phase will be much better, more people will vote in our favour. I would urge people to go and cast their votes in large numbers while taking Covid-19 precautions,” he added.

Click here for full Bihar assembly elections 2020 coverage

Yadav also asserted that people of the state have started “hating” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and they do not even want to hear his name.

“It will be clear, the first phase has already given an indication,” Yadav said when asked who will be the Chief Minister of Bihar.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly election begins
Nov 03, 2020 07:08 IST
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
Nov 03, 2020 01:26 IST
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack; 1 suspect killed, several injured including a cop
Nov 03, 2020 04:51 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rallies in Forbesganj, Saharsa
Nov 03, 2020 06:57 IST

latest news

Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nov 03, 2020 07:08 IST
LIVE: Mainland China records 49 new Covid-19 cases as caseload reaches 86,070
Nov 03, 2020 07:10 IST
Jinx ended, promising signs for Arteta’s Arsenal
Nov 03, 2020 07:01 IST
People of Bihar will vote on agenda, they will vote for us: Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 03, 2020 06:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.