‘People want change, govt of the poor will be formed in Bihar’: Subhashini Rao

Subhashini Rao, who is contesting the election on a Congress ticket said she has the people of Bihar’s support because she her work has been driven by their suggestions

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Madhepura

Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao is contesting as Congress candidate from Bihariganj (Twitter)

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao, who is contesting as Congress candidate from Bihariganj, on Saturday said that people want change in Bihar and now a government of the poor will be formed.

She cast her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third and final phase of Bihar polls.

“People want change. They have supported me. I have the blessings of my father (Sharad Yadav) . I have worked after listening to their suggestions. People are electing their representatives. Janta ki sarkar banegi, gareebo ki sarkaar banegi ab (Now, people’s government will be formed and poor people’s government will be formed),” Rao told ANI.

Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.

