PM Modi: Bihar taught the world first lesson of democracy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hold a banner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture to celebrate their party's lead in the Bihar Assembly polls, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of Bihar have made a “decisive move” to give development a chance, as results of the assembly election continue to trickle in, showing the ruling NDA leading in or winning 124 seats and the opposition alliance in 111 seats.

PM Modi’s tweets came minutes after Union home minister Amit Shah declared victory in Bihar for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

“The poor in villages, farmers, labourers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA’s mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication,” PM Modi tweeted.

Senior party leader and Union home minister Amit Shah termed the victory in the elections as a reflection of people’s faith in the Modi government’s battle against Covid-19 and said it was a lesson to those who were trying to misguide the people.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said that the victory of the NDA was the win of the “double engine” development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Every section of Bihar has once again chosen the development of NDA by denying hollow politics, casteism and appeasement politics. I thank all the brothers and sisters of the state from the core of my heart for re-choosing development, progress and good governance. I especially thank the youth and women who formed the NDA government with absolute majority by choosing security and a bright future in Bihar.”

Another senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the victory in Bihar is a win of the NDA’s commitment to good governance and development and expressed his gratitude to the people of the state.

Describing the BJP’s victory as the reimposition of faith in the Modi government’s pro-poor policies, the party president J P Nadda said the entire nation has reposed its trust in the welfare work done by the Centre, as shown by results of the Bihar assembly elections and of by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Manipur and Telangana.

“In the difficult times of the Covid-19 epidemic, when the country was struggling with crisis and challenges, Modi government took all possible steps to help the poor and the needy and provided them free ration and financial assistance as well. It was a unique example of serving the humanity,” JP Nadda said in a series of tweets.

Talking about Bihar assembly elections, Nadda said people of Bihar have rejected dynasty, corruption, divisive politics while expressing faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and in the work done by the state’s NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.

