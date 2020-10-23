PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bihar poll address on Friday, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan tweeted to thank the PM for paying “tribute to my father as a true friend”.

The PM’s address was eagerly awaited as it was expected to clear the confusion due to the posturing of the LJP in the run-up to the polls -being soft towards the BJP and attacking the JD(U). As the PM left after three rallies, political leaders and analysts were left with varied interpretations.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who seemed to be as keen on what the PM said as the NDA leaders and the opposition, was ‘emotional’ after the PM’s address.

“The PM comes to Bihar and pays tribute to my father as a true friend. It made me emotional when he said that he was with my father till the last breath. As a son it felt nice to see this affection of the PM for my father. Thanks to PM,” Chirag Paswan tweeted in Hindi, even as many parsed the speech for its political intent.

However, the JD (U) said the PM had said enough to show Chirag the writing on the wall. “He clearly mentioned who are the partners in the NDA. By paying a rich tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan, the PM underlined that what Chirag has been doing is in sharp contrast to his father’s character. All the BJP leaders have clearly said time and again that Chirag is out and Nitish Kumar is the NDA’s CM candidate and after PM’s address, there is no confusion. If Chirag wants to continue with his one-sided love for the BJP, it will put a full stop to his brand of politics in the time to come,” said JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan.

The LJP, going solo in the polls, has consistently attacked chief minister Nitish Kumar while singing paeans to Narendra Modi. Accommodating over 25 rebel BJP leaders with tickets, Chirag has helped build a perception that there is some understanding with the party. This has created confusion which has persisted despite the BJP leaders saying repeatedly that the LJP is not part of the NDA.

The LJP is contesting 137 seats this time and has put up candidates against all the seats the JD(U) is contesting.

Political analyst Shaibal Gupta of the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) said that it was hard to tell how much the PM’s three rallies have been able to clear the confusion due to the LJP’s posturing on ground to create confusion.

“If any perception gets rooted, it is not easy to remove it. But one thing that seems likely at this stage is that the electoral contest may be close this time, as Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the RJD has been able to draw a good crowd at his rallies,” he added.

Another political analyst Ajay Jha of AN Sinha institute of Social Studies said that the PM did a fine balancing act in Bihar. “Paying tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Babu may seem customary, but how people take it is something that cannot be determined so easily. He did praise Nitish Kumar, but that is also on expected lines being partners in the NDA. Now he returns to Bihar on October 28, the day first phase polling will take place,” he added.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi also picked up from Modi’s speech, apparently to capitalise on the prevailing confusion. “The PM did not mention LJP. He may be trying to sail in two boats to create room for a BJP-led government in Bihar,” he was quoted as saying.

Just hours before the PM’s visit, Chirag Paswan had attacked Nitish Kumar for “seeking endorsement”. “The desperate wait of Nitish Kumar for PM Modi will end. Even after home minister Amit Shah’s statement that the LJP is not part of the NDA, Nitishji was not convinced. He needs more certificates. PM Modi is welcome,” he had tweeted.