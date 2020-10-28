PM Modi to address 3 rallies today in BJP’s campaign for second phase of Bihar assembly poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the second phase of campaign in the Bihar assembly election for the BJP. (ANI)

While voting in 71 constituencies is under way in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his second phase of campaigning with an election rally at Muzaffarpur.

A total of 94 constituencies will go to polls in the second phase of the assembly election on November 3 and 78 in the third phase on November 7.

PM Modi will address three rallies during the day. Besides Muzaffarpur, he is scheduled to address rallies at Darbhanga and Patna. Several assembly constituencies in Patna district but situated in rural Patna, are voting in the first phase of the polls.

The next two phases of the election are crucial for the NDA to retain power. The stakes are higher for the BJP which is contesting nearly 73% of the total seats in these two phases.

The BJP is contesting on 46 of the 94 seats going to polls on November 3 and 35 of the 78 seats in the third phase. The saffron party and its alliance partner, the JD (U) as per its seat-sharing agreement is contesting on 121 and 122 seats respectively.

The BJP has accommodated the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) on 11 seats from its quota while the JD (U) has accommodated HAM-S on seven seats from its quota of seats. Effectively, the BJP and the JD (U) are contesting on 110 and 115 seats respectively.

Modi will be addressing a total of nine rallies for the next two phases of the election. “For the BJP in particular and the NDA in general, these meetings hold a huge significance as they are being organised in BJP dominated constituencies. It is in these districts from where the BJP was able to win a majority of its 53 seats last time,” said a BJP functionary.

“It is just not canvassing in favour of the candidates, but this is a calculated move to strengthen its penetration among its core voters, who have been annoyed after many of the sitting BJP MLAs have been denied tickets this time. It is the voters of north Bihar region, which had given the party some semblance and sanity to the BJP during the last assembly election, when BJP had broken up with one time ally JD-U,” said Mahanth Rajiv Ranjan Das, a senior political analyst from Muzaffarpur.

“Modi’s address will come as a healing balm for the wounded sentiments of the voters of this region. None other than Modi can influence the voters in favour of the BJP and the NDA as Nitish Kumar has lost its credibility among the Bihari voters after changing his stances sometimes in favour of the GA and at other times for the NDA,” said Das.

However, Arun Kumar Singh, a teacher of Political Science at prestigious RDS College of Muzaffarpur said that only Modi’s address could draw the attention of the voters in favour of the BJP’s candidates.

“This is north Bihar districts, which has helped BJP to reach the figure of 53 seats in the state assembly even after two major political giants of the state - JD-U and RJD had joined hands during last elections. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in terms of gaining votes percentages. So, annoyance of BJP sympathizers is natural. And so to keep them happy, the party is organizing the Modi’s rallies in adequate numbers,” said Singh.

(With inputs from Ajay Kumar Pandey)