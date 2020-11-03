Sections
PM Modi urges voters to come out in large numbers, strengthen the festival of democracy

Polling began for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly election and for 54 other seats in 10 states at 7am on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 08:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged voters to come out in large numbers (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes as polling began for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections and for 54 other seats in 10 other states. on Tuesday.

“Today, there are by-polls taking place in various places across India. I urge those voting in these seats to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” PM tweeted.

Assembly by-polls are also being held in Uttar Pradesh (7), Gujarat (8), Chhattisgarh (1), Haryana (1), Jharkhand (2), Karnataka (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (2) and Telangana (1).

Bihar assembly elections are the first major elections being held in India after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March. To prevent the spread of the disease, PM Modi urged voters to follow social distancing and wear face masks while casting their votes.



“Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections will take place today. I appeal all voters to come out in large numbers and make this festival of democracy a success. Remember to follow social distancing norms and wear a mask!” the PM said in another tweet.

The high-stake battle in Bihar is between three main contenders -- the ruling and the opposition alliances and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Also Read: PM Modi to address rallies in Bihar’s Forbesganj and Saharsa

While on one side is the NDA, which includes JD(U), BJP, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, on the other is the Mahagathbandhan which consists Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, CPI-ML, CPI and the CPI(M).

Phase 2 of Bihar elections includes 94 constituencies and Phase 1, held on October 28, covered 71 constituencies. In the last phase which will be held on November 7, 78 constituencies will go to vote. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

