PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls

Bihar is gearing for another face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday when both leaders would address election rallies to bolster campaigning of their party’s supported nominees the fray.

Modi will be addressing three election rallies in Bihar including one at Patna’s veterinary college ground.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies - one at Valmikinagar in West Champaran and another at Kuseshwar Sthan in Darbhanga on Wednesday - the day on which polling would be held on 71 assembly seats in the first phase.

This will be the second time when Gandhi would be joining the campaign for Bihar elections. Earlier, he addressed two election rallies, at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, to boost the electioneering for the first phase polls.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) media panellist Prem Chandra Mishra said that Rahul Gandhi would join the first public meeting at Valmikinagar, where party’s nominee Ram Pravesh Mishra, is in the fray for bye-election for the same Lok Sabha seat, while the second rally will be at Kusheshwar Sthan from where Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) working president and MLA Ashok Kumar is trying his luck.

Ram Pravesh Mishra is pitted against the JD(U)’s Sushil Kumar, the son of former MP Baidyanath Mahato, on whose demise the bye-election was necessitated.

The Congress seems to have attached a lot of prestige for Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat, and it is apparent from the schedule of Rahul Gandhi, who has decided to attend a public meeting for the seats going for the polls in the third phase on November 7, a bit early. The party has fielded its candidates from four assembly constituencies of West Champaran district - Valmikinagar, Bagaha, Chanpatia and Ram Nagar - which will go to the polls in the third phase.

Kusheshwar Sthan seat is also important for the Congress as Ashok Kumar, who was elected from Rosera in Samastipur, has changed his seat. Another Congress leader Nagendra Paswan Vikal is now the Congress candidate from Rosera, where polling will be held in the second phase on November 3.

Talking to journalists, former Union minister Rajiv Shukla said that the people of Bihar would never forget the sufferings of lakhs of migrants, who had to march on foot to their homes due to the unplanned lockdown. “Instead of extending helping hands, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had barred migrants from entering Bihar,” said Shukla.

The former Union minister claimed that the BJP had already sensed massive defeat of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in Bihar due to internal strife in the NDA and hence dropped his photo from their posters.