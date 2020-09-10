PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 30 projects worth Rs 4366 cr in Bihar beginning today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a host of projects in Bihar in the next few days. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching around 30 projects worth Rs 4,366 crore in poll bound Bihar till September 23, including the launch of fisheries and agriculture related schemes worth Rs 294.53 crore today. BJP sources said that these 30 projects would be covering 20 out of 38 districts of Bihar.

The PM will also launch e-Gopala app, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

Other projects include 12 related to railways, three of petroleum and natural gas, eight related to housing and urban affairs ministry, three of animal husbandry and four of fisheries.

The districts of Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Katihar, Begusarai, Supaul, Vaishali, Nalanda, Patna, Lakhisarai, Banka, East Champaran, Siwan, Buxar, Saran, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Kishanganj, Madhepura and Purnia will benefit from these projects. Most of these districts saw migrants return in huge numbers during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

The projects to be launched on Thursday are part of the Rs 20,050-crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which is aimed at sustainable and responsible development of fisheries.

“The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation of different projects worth Rs 294.53 crore related to animal husbandry, fisheries and agriculture on Thursday,” said BJP’s state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal.

Also Read: Beginning today, it’ll be raining projects for Bihar

“Most of these projects are coming up at Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Samastipur, Patna, Kishanganj, Purnia, Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda and Gaya districts,” he added.

The total cost of railway projects, which will benefit at least 10 districts, comes to Rs 2,720 crore. It includes construction of a long-awaited bridge over river Kosi, built at a cost of Rs 516 crore. The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The railway safety commissioner has recently given its nod to run trains on this bridge.

Also Read: Sushant case probe a campaign issue in Bihar

With assembly elections round the corner, both the centre and the state are on a project inauguration spree. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has inaugurated or laid foundation of projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore in August alone. These include rural development, power and water resources schemes, besides the up gradation of 3,304 panchayat schools to class 9 to stop girl students from dropping out.