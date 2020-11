Polling booths in Bihar increased by 63% due to Covid-19 restrictions, says Election Commission

Saharsa, India – November 7, 2020: Voters in a queue to cast vote in the third phase of Bihar Assembly election, in Saharsa, Bihar, India on Saturday, November 07, 2020. (HT Photo)

Over 1.06 lakh polling booths were used in this year’s Bihar election, which is an increase of about 63% compared to the number of booths in 2015 assembly polls, Election Commission said on Saturday, noting that the increase was necessitated due to precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Click here for full Bihar assembly election 2020 coverage

Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Chandra Bhushan Kumar said at a press conference here that polling took place at 1,06,515 booths in Bihar elections.

He said the number of polling officials also increased and more than five lakh officials were used of which 30% were women employees. The polling for the third and final phase of elections concluded on Saturday.

“Voting in the Bihar assembly elections that started on October 28 concluded today. This time due to Covid-19, the Election Commission had decided that the number of voters should not be more than 1,000 at a polling booth. In 2015, in Bihar, there were 65,000 booths which increased to 1,06,515 booths in this election which is an increase of about 63%,” he said.

Kumar said nearly 52,000 voters aged 80 years and above besides PWD (persons with disabilities) used postal ballots.

He said more than 2.3 lakh migrant workers, who returned to the state, were included in the voter’s list.

The EC official said 2,974 booths were managed by women employees and there were 1,003 model polling stations. There were 876 cases of violation of model code of conduct (MCC) and 156 cases for violation of Covid-19 norms.

Referring to the first two phases of election, he said 55.68% voters had exercised their franchise in the first phase of election on October 28 including 56.83% males and 54.41% females.

The second phase of election on November 3 saw a greater percentage of women voters. While the overall polling percentage in this phase was 55.70, those of females was 58.80% and males 52.92%.

He said the final figure of third phase polling will come later after all votes have been accounted and added that the overall voting percentage will be respectable keeping in view Covid-19 situation.

The state had witnessed 56.66% polling in 2015 polls.

Kumar said 53.62% polling was recorded in bye-election to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat till 5 pm.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10.