Post Hathras incident, Congress gears up to woo Dalits in poll-bound Bihar

Recent instances of violence and atrocities against Dalits in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have given a boost to the Congress party to make fresh inroads into the sizeable chunk of voters belonging to the backward communities ahead of the first phase of assembly election in Bihar.

After the virtual launch of campaigning by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Bihar for the upcoming polls on Friday, the party leaders of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) held a closed-door meeting and decided to woo back the Dalit community which constitute nearly 16% of the electors. The first phase of polling takes place on October 28.

Of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 38 are reserved for the scheduled caste and two for the scheduled castes. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Bihar,Shaktisinh Gohil has arrived in Patna to spearhead the campaign as the party fine tuned its strategy.

“Recent instances of heinous crimes against Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh have exposed the sickening mentality of the BJP and its allies towards the weaker sections of the society. Our party leader Rahul Gandhi was manhandled by the UP police when he sought to extend a helping hand to the victim’s family in Hathras,” said Gohil.

Former BJP MP and Dalit leader Udit Raj who joined the Congress last year, has also arrived in Bihar for a statewide tour to sensitise voters about the “nefarious design of the Centre to deprive the scheduled castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) their legitimate rights and dignity to live”.

Raj, currently national chairman of the SC/ST division of the Congress, said here Friday that the BJP considered Dalits aliens in the country.

“It resorted to falsehood to project Congress as against Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. BJP and its allies have always treated Dalits with utter disrespect. The SC/ST Act has been weakened and efforts are on to do away with reservation,” said Raj.

Another senior Congress leader Kishore Kumar Jha said that the party was striving hard to win over Brahmin and Dalits who were Congress loyalists since Indira Gandhi’s stint as PM.

“Over the years, both Brahmins and Dalits strayed from the party after the emergence of Bahujan and other parties and their populist rhetoric. No party other than the Congress has done anything for Dalits,” said Jha.

Former professor of Patna University and political analyst Nawal Kishore Chaudhary said that the Hathras incident might lead to alienation of Dalits from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and the Congress might benefit from it.

“Besides, the incident is likely to enhance bargaining power of Dalits leaders like Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi as the BJP would not afford to antagonize them further given their anti-Dalit public perception in Bihar,” said Chaudhary.