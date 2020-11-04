‘Prince of Jungle Raj cheated people, give him rest’: Nadda targets Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar poll rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying he cheated people.

“Prince of Jungle Raj was leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, yet he didn’t attend assembly even once. He is cheating people. So give him Aaram (rest) and give Nitish ji kaam (work),” Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Lauria where polling will be held in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly election on November 7.

“Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were sitting in Delhi during the Covid-19 pandemic as they were scared of coronavirus. And now they ask what happened in Bihar during Corona. Only CM Nitish Kumar and BJP workers took care of Bihar public during pandemic,” Nadda added.

Tejashwi is the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), which has RJD and four other parties as its contituents. He is pitted against Nitish Kumar, the leader of ruling Janata Dal (United), who is the chief ministerial face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The state has witnessed two rounds of polling. In the second phase on Tuesday, 54.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Polling was held on 94 seats in 17 districts in the second phase.`

The voting percentage in the respective seats in the 2015 polls was 56.17, according to Election Commission figures.

Prominent personalities including Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Shatrughan Sinha and LJP president Chirag Paswan cast votes in their respective polling booths on Tuesday.

The results of the election will be announced on November 10.