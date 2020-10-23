Sections
Promise of 19 lakh jobs akin to Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Addressing an election rally, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers, and medium and small businesses in the state.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 20:02 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Bhagalpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections in Hisua, Nawada on Friday, October 23, 2020. (ANI )

In a dig at the BJP’s election promise of 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers, and medium and small businesses in the state.

He said that Modi calls himself a nationalist but weakened the country over the last six years.

“Economy is suppressed and farmers oppressed,” Gandhi added.

