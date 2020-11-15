Sections
Bihar Election

Rahul Gandhi was on picnic in Shimla during Bihar polls: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari

The NDA won the assembly election with 125 seats while the RJD-led Grand Alliance won 110 seats.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally during of Bihar Assembly elections in Madhepura, Bihar, India on Wednesday November 04, 2020. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Congress found itself in the line of fire of its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) when lawmaker Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for Mahagathbandhan’s loss in the recently concluded Bihar elections alleging that the lack of management in Congress benefitted the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Elections were in full swing & Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka ji’s place in Shimla. Is a party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it’s benefitting BJP,” ANI quoted RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari as saying.

He said Rahul Gandhi vacationing in the hills amid a crucial election has cost them. He also questioned the management of the party and alleged that its irresponsibility helped the BJP in winning the election.

The Congress contested 70 seats but won only 19.

The NDA won the assembly election with 125 of the seats while the RJD-led Grand Alliance won 110 seats. The RJD itself emerged as the largest party in Bihar with 75 seats.

