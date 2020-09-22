Sections
E-Paper

Samajwadi Party won’t contest Bihar assembly polls, will support RJD

In 2015, the Samajwadi Party had pulled out of a Grand Alliance of RJD, JDU, and Congress after it was offered only five seats. It then entered into an alliance with NCP but both the parties could not win any seats.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 00:18 IST

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party does not have a strong base in Bihar. (PTI)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced late Monday night that it will not contest the Bihar assembly elections but will instead support the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The SP made the announcement through its official Twitter handle.

In a tweet it said: “In the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, Samajwadi Party will not enter into any alliance in Bihar and will support RJD’s candidates.”

Party MLC Udaiveer Singh said “Yes, the party has decided this and made an announcement.”



A senior party leader said there are two primary reasons behind not contesting the Bihar polls -- one that the party does not want to weaken like-minded parties and second that currently SP does not have a strong base in Bihar and thus does not want to waste its energy and resources.

In 2015, the SP had pulled out of a Grand Alliance of RJD, JDU, and Congress after it was offered only five seats. It then entered into an alliance with NCP but both the parties could not win any seats.

Before this, SP’s performance in 2010 Bihar polls, too, was dismal. It had contested 146 seats out of the total of 243 but could not win any.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Sep 22, 2020 00:19 IST
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 23:30 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Sep 22, 2020 00:20 IST

latest news

Covid losses: Major cuts expected in Panjab University’s revised budget for 2020-21
Sep 22, 2020 00:56 IST
Meghalaya schools reopen in staggered manner, attendance sparse
Sep 22, 2020 00:44 IST
After thundershowers across Mumbai, more rain likely today
Sep 22, 2020 00:37 IST
ITBP ties up with Uttarakhand govt to promote adventure tourism at Tehri Lake
Sep 22, 2020 00:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.