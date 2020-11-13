Sections
‘Shav Sena’ did kill its own colleague: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena’s Bihar poll performance

Most of the Sena candidates lost deposits in the Bihar polls, while the Congress, which fought in alliance with the RJD, too performed poorly.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 07:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta during the press meet at his residence Varsha in Mumbai in October 2019. (HT File Photo )

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, took a jibe at the Shiv Sena on Thursday over its performance in the Bihar assembly elections, calling it “Shav Sena”.

`Shav’ means corpse in Marathi.

Tweeting a video clip of Devendra Fadnavis’ interview on Bihar polls, she said, “What is going on exactly? The Shav Sena did kill its own colleague (Congress) in Bihar.

“No matter where they are taking Maharashtra, but thanks for putting Bihar at right place,” she tweeted.



 

Most of the Sena candidates lost deposits in the Bihar polls, while the Congress, which fought in alliance with the RJD, too performed poorly.

The Sena and Congress are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

