Shooter Shreyasi Singh to join BJP ahead of Bihar assembly election

Ace Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Union minister late Digvijay Singh, will join BJP in New Delhi on Sunday, party members said.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the president of the Bihar unit of the BJP and Bhupender Yadav, Rajya Saha MP and the BJP’s in-charge of Bihar will also be present at the induction ceremony.

Shreyasi, who competes in the double trap event and was the winner of a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, is tipped to be the party’s candidate either from Amarpur (Banka) or Jamui, depending on the seat sharing with alliance partners.

The Jamui parliamentary constituency is represented by LJP national president Chirag Paswan, whose party is locked in a logjam with the BJP and JD (U) over seats. The LJP has announced that it will contest on 143 seats and the party’s parliamentary board will take a final call Sunday evening.

Talks about Shreyasi joining the politics were doing the rounds for quite some time and she was in negotiation with the RJD as well.

She was part of the Indian team at the 2013 Trap Shooting World Cup held in Acapulco in Mexico. Her late father was president of the National Rifle Association of India.

Hailing from Gidhaur in Jamui district of Bihar, this is her maiden plunge in electoral politics. Her mother Putul Kumari, is also a former MP from Banka. She was removed from the BJP for six years after she decided to contest as an independent from Banka against the official NDA candidate, Girdhari Yadav of JD (U) in 2019.

Her late father had held several portfolios as a Union minister since the prime ministership of Chandrashekhar. He served as a Union deputy minister, ministry of finance and Union deputy minister, ministry of external affairs. In 1998, the late Digvijay Singh became the Union minister of state, ministry of railways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government and also went on to serve as MoS in the ministries of commerce and industry, railways and external affairs.