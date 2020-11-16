Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi take oath as Deputy CMs of Bihar

Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi on Monday took oath as the Deputy chief ministers of Bihar (ANI/Twitter)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi on Monday took oath as the Deputy chief ministers of Bihar in the presence of Governor Phagu Chauhan, Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

Earlier, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony comes a day after the Nation Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar chose Kumar as the chief minister for another term. Deputy chief ministers. Eight other ministers from NDA constituents — BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP were also sworn in today.

JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Mewa Lal Choudhary also took oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar.

The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the swearing-in ceremony stating the mandate was against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In a tweet, the RJD said: “The RJD boycotts swearing-in ceremony. The mandate for change is against the NDA. The mandate has been changed on the state’s directions. Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and employed teachers of Bihar what is going on with them. The public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. We are the public’s representatives and stand with them.”

Kumar, after meeting Governor Chauhan to stake claim to form NDA government in Bihar, had on Sunday announced that the oath-taking, as well as the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, will be held at around 4.30 pm on Monday.

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.