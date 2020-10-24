Tejashwi launches defence of 10 lakh jobs promise, throws a counter punch to BJP

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with party MP Manoj Jha and others releases party manifesto for Bihar assembly election at party office, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday released its party manifesto which reiterated its commitment to provide 10 lakh government jobs besides announcing to waive off farmer’s loan, higher minimum selling price (MSP) rates for farmers, better health care facilities, 22% budget for education and regularisation of ad hoc workers in some sectors and also plans to develop ‘smart villages’.

To lure the youths of Bihar facing unemployment, the RJD promised to waive off all fees charged for applying to government jobs and 85% reservation in government jobs for students of state.

Releasing the manifesto, ‘Pran Hamara (Our Pledge), the Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, said, “This is not a manifesto but our party’s pledge to bring a change which is set to become true. Every sector has been taken into consideration while preparing this, which will make the state happy and prosperous,” he said.

The 17-point manifesto, running into 20 pages, lists party’s commitments with a special emphasis on employment generation, youth and higher education, agriculture and industry.

“We have talked about issues like employment, woman empowerment, agro-industry, education, smart village, Panchayati Raj institute, poverty, community development, healthcare services. In this, Lalu Prasad Ji and Rabri Devi Ji’s message has also been given to the people of Bihar,” Tejashwi said and took on the BJP and JD (U) for mocking his poll promise of 10 lakh jobs.

“If we had to make fake promises like the BJP and the double-engine government, we would have promised to give 50 lakh or one crore jobs,” he said, and asked the BJP who was their party’s CM face.

“BJP should tell who their CM-face is? Is it Nitish Kumar? Nitish Kumar surrendered on providing 10 lakh jobs. So, from where will BJP give the 19 lakh jobs (it promises) if Nitish Kumar is leading (the NDA). Who are they fooling?, Yadav asked.

The manifesto also talks about the concept of “equal pay for equal work” along with providing Rs 1,500 unemployment allowance to youth up to the age of 35 years.

On farmers’ issues, the manifesto aims to increase farmers’ income and promises to waive-off loans. The procurement of farm produce will be done by giving a bonus on the minimum support price and the land tax on agriculture land will be waived, it claims.

Tejashwi also spoke about developing smart villages with concrete roads and free computer centres for locals in every panchayat. For the betterment of health infrastructure, a dialysis centre, free for the poor, was promised in each district of the state. At the Panchayat level, a primary healthcare testing facility will be provided, the manifesto states.

Among others, it also promises to spend 22% of the total state budget on education and hiring of teachers in government schools on a war footing along with a focus on e-learning for students.