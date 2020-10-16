Sections
Bihar Election / Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is 'tired'

The RJD will fight the Bihar assembly polls on the promise of creating job opportunities for the state’s youth and increasing the incomes of people associated with the agricultural sector.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tejashwi Yadav will hold rallies in Kahalgaon, Bhabua, Kaimur and six other places on Friday. (ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday began his campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections by calling chief minister Nitish Kumar ‘tired’. Yadav will address rallies in Kahalgaon, Bhabua, Kaimur and six other places on Friday as his party aims to upset the BJP-JD(U) coalition in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is tired and can not handle the state. He doesn’t want to talk about development, unemployment, education, health infrastructure and poverty. He says Bihar is a landlocked state hence industries can not be set up resulting in no job creation,” Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The RJD will fight the Bihar assembly polls on the promise of creating job opportunities for the state’s youth and increasing the incomes of people associated with the agricultural sector. Tejashwi is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Satish Kumar in the Raghopur assembly constituency in Vaishali district.

While filing his nomination from the Raghopur constituency on Wednesday, Tejashwi had thrown a dare at his former boss Nitish Kumar. “I challenge CM Kumar to contest from Nalanda from any seat he wishes and I will fight against him. He laughs at my poll promises of providing 10 lakh jobs. But I want to tell him that I am a theth Bihari (pure Bihari) who fulfils his commitment at all costs,” the former deputy chief minister had said.

Bihar will vote in three phases with the first on October 28. The second and third phases of voting will take place on November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

